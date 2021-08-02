Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Price Target Raised to $56.00

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $48.00 to $56.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DRE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Duke Realty from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.11.

Shares of DRE stock opened at $50.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.54. Duke Realty has a fifty-two week low of $35.37 and a fifty-two week high of $51.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 45.52%. On average, research analysts forecast that Duke Realty will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 49,086,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,058,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527,128 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,142,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,765,000 after purchasing an additional 108,102 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,920,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,597,000 after purchasing an additional 329,785 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 5,132,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,204,000 after purchasing an additional 325,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the fourth quarter worth $201,627,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

