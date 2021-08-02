Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) PT Lowered to C$12.50 at National Bankshares

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) had its target price lowered by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 65.56% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DPM. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, July 9th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals to C$13.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.32 price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.35.
Shares of TSE:DPM traded up C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$7.55. 363,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,235. The stock has a market cap of C$1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 6.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.21. Dundee Precious Metals has a 12-month low of C$7.18 and a 12-month high of C$10.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.86.
In related news, Senior Officer David Rae acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$197,135.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$197,135.
Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile
Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.
