Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) PT Lowered to C$12.50 at National Bankshares

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) had its target price lowered by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 65.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DPM. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, July 9th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals to C$13.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.32 price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.35.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

Shares of TSE:DPM traded up C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$7.55. 363,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,235. The stock has a market cap of C$1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 6.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.21. Dundee Precious Metals has a 12-month low of C$7.18 and a 12-month high of C$10.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.86.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The mining company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$174.80 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.0006671 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer David Rae acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$197,135.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$197,135.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.