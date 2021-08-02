Dvision Network (DVI) Price Tops $0.28

Dvision Network (CURRENCY:DVI) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One Dvision Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000694 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dvision Network has a market cap of $57.50 million and $19.82 million worth of Dvision Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dvision Network has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00058455 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002677 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00014855 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $327.27 or 0.00822099 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005410 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00091101 BTC.

Dvision Network Coin Profile

Dvision Network (DVI) is a coin. Dvision Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 208,096,290 coins. Dvision Network’s official Twitter account is @Dvision_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dvision Network is dvision.network . The official message board for Dvision Network is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Dvision Network is a new VR content ecosystem that is based on blockchain technology. Dvision Network presents a new virtual reality world, where humanity can lead an affluent life, at the very centre of the ICT based fourth industrial revolution. “

Buying and Selling Dvision Network

