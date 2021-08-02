DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $43.85

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.85 and last traded at $42.57, with a volume of 122072 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.98.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DXC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.44.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.20 per share, with a total value of $74,984.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in DXC Technology by 147.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,517,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479,808 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth $81,856,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in DXC Technology by 714.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,387,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,540 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in DXC Technology by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,903,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,271 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in DXC Technology by 17.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,780,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,876 shares during the period. 82.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

