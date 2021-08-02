Dynamite (DYNMT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $120,846.00

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. During the last seven days, Dynamite has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. One Dynamite coin can currently be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00001048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dynamite has a market capitalization of $158,560.30 and $120,846.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dynamite Profile

Dynamite (DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 786,363 coins and its circulating supply is 391,115 coins. Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

