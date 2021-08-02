Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Short Interest Update

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 674,100 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the June 30th total of 558,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 558,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Dynex Capital stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.48. The company had a trading volume of 12,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,492. Dynex Capital has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $20.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $559.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.91.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 242.43% and a return on equity of 13.33%. Research analysts forecast that Dynex Capital will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.92%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Dynex Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Dynex Capital by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Dynex Capital by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dynex Capital by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.