e-Gulden Market Cap Achieves $1.74 Million (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One e-Gulden coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $1.74 million and $92.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, e-Gulden has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.03 or 0.00360879 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00007898 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000688 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003941 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000038 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

e-Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,982,883 coins and its circulating supply is 17,160,609 coins. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

e-Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

