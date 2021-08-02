E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EONGY. UBS Group cut E.On from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. upgraded E.On from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered E.On from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded E.On from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Get E.On alerts:

E.On stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.39. The stock had a trading volume of 37,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,991. The stock has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. E.On has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.12.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.18 billion for the quarter. E.On had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 3.27%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that E.On will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.