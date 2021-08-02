Eagle Global Advisors LLC Acquires 1,986 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange comprises approximately 1.2% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $18,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 68.0% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 743.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth $29,000. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ICE traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $119.35. 32,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,430,415. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.41 and a 12-month high of $122.42. The firm has a market cap of $67.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.73.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

In other news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $226,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.93, for a total transaction of $12,313,548.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,402,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,366,820.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,057 shares of company stock valued at $12,778,934. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ICE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.27.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

