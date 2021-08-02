Eagle Global Advisors LLC Boosts Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,378 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.0% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $15,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.9% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 4,086 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 21.5% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 125,852 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,396,000 after purchasing an additional 22,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.74.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total transaction of $1,594,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,459,630.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total value of $2,484,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNH stock traded up $2.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $414.55. The company had a trading volume of 55,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,123,436. The company has a market capitalization of $391.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $407.52. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $289.64 and a fifty-two week high of $425.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.12 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

