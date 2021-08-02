Eagle Global Advisors LLC Buys 7,215 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,864 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,215 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $5,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,795 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,920 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.13.

RIO stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.19. The company had a trading volume of 112,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,372,283. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $55.39 and a 1 year high of $95.97. The company has a market cap of $108.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $1.85 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is presently 80.26%.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.