Eagle Global Advisors LLC Has $36.41 Million Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,508,886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 333,565 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners makes up 2.4% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $36,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 185.6% during the first quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. 28.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.64.

Shares of NYSE EPD traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.43. The stock had a trading volume of 149,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,883,532. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.11. The stock has a market cap of $49.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.42. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $25.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.31%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

