Eagle Global Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 937,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 109,240 shares during the period. Targa Resources comprises 2.7% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.41% of Targa Resources worth $41,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Targa Resources by 16.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,015,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $413,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857,793 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 0.4% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 11,176,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $354,862,000 after purchasing an additional 45,685 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 1,895.1% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,529,390 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $302,558,000 after purchasing an additional 9,051,749 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 0.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,498,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $238,082,000 after purchasing an additional 27,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 376.1% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,927,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 21,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $786,083.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 225,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,260,019.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Chris Tong sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,425 shares of company stock valued at $5,312,283. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Targa Resources stock traded down $0.46 on Monday, reaching $41.65. The stock had a trading volume of 8,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,149,376. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 48.97 and a beta of 3.08. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.08 and a 1 year high of $49.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.45.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 5.53%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.44.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

