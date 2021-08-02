Eagle Global Advisors LLC Purchases 1,155 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,588 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $11,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Express by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,184,174 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,147,650,000 after purchasing an additional 201,874 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,961,484 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,833,273,000 after buying an additional 296,189 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Express by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,454,238 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,332,930,000 after buying an additional 194,116 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in American Express by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,294,095 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,314,558,000 after acquiring an additional 553,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $816,426,000. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $173.00 price target (up previously from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 26th. started coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $173.92 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.31.

AXP stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $169.62. 86,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,487,316. American Express has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $179.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $134.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.60.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that American Express will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

