Eagle Global Advisors LLC Purchases 2,134,828 Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 500.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,561,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,134,828 shares during the quarter. EnLink Midstream comprises 1.1% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned 0.52% of EnLink Midstream worth $16,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in EnLink Midstream by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,761 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in EnLink Midstream by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in EnLink Midstream by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 70,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in EnLink Midstream by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 26,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in EnLink Midstream by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 615,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought 37,310 shares of company stock valued at $183,951 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ENLC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.25 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. EnLink Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.03.

ENLC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.51. 13,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,472,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.63 and a beta of 3.55. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $6.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.87.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.20 million. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. Equities analysts expect that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 152.00%.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

