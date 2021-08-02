Eagle Global Advisors LLC Purchases 560 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Caterpillar by 51.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 420 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $207.35. The company had a trading volume of 148,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,394,496. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.67 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The company has a market capitalization of $113.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $220.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 67.68%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.30.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.