Eagle Global Advisors LLC Raises Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up 1.3% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $19,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.62.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $233.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,892,723. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.84. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $146.21 and a one year high of $235.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $161.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.