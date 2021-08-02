Eagle Global Advisors LLC Raises Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 578,159 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,275 shares during the period. Magellan Midstream Partners accounts for 1.8% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $28,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 878.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

MMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Magellan Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.40.

MMP traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.59. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $32.61 and a one year high of $53.85. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.27.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.25%. Analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $1.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.74%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.03%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.