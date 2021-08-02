Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.67.

DEA has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

DEA stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,456. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Easterly Government Properties has a 52-week low of $19.64 and a 52-week high of $25.79. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.15 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.52.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. This is a boost from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is presently 82.54%.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $193,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,001.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $41,380.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,685.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,169,140. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEA. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Presima Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.3% in the second quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 47,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

