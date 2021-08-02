EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.53 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EastGroup Properties in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.50. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for EastGroup Properties’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

EGP has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Truist upped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EastGroup Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.50.

NYSE EGP opened at $176.22 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $167.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.94, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.72. EastGroup Properties has a 1 year low of $125.43 and a 1 year high of $178.65.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $99.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.61 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 30.48%. EastGroup Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 58.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 60.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 164.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 29.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

