Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Issues Earnings Results

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.16, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Eastman Chemical updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.800-$9.200 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $8.80-9.20 EPS.

EMN stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $111.88. 473,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,611. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $69.64 and a 52 week high of $130.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.88%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.12.

In other Eastman Chemical news, CAO Scott V. King sold 12,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,586,088.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,202. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 8,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total transaction of $1,011,989.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,461 shares of company stock worth $13,969,529 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

