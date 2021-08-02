Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.80-9.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.72. Eastman Chemical also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.800-$9.200 EPS.

Shares of EMN traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $111.88. The stock had a trading volume of 473,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,611. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.75. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $69.64 and a twelve month high of $130.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 44.88%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EMN. Scotiabank upgraded Eastman Chemical from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $122.12.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 8,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total transaction of $1,011,989.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lucian Boldea sold 14,028 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $1,751,956.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,179,818.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,461 shares of company stock valued at $13,969,529 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

