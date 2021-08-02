Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Short Interest Update

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the June 30th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 708,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 64,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total value of $8,029,341.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,919.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 12,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $1,590,152.31. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,321,996.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,461 shares of company stock worth $13,969,529. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMN. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 163.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 351.9% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

EMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.12.

Shares of EMN stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $112.63. The stock had a trading volume of 11,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,926. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $69.64 and a 52-week high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.88%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

