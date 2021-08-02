Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.800-$9.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of EMN traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $111.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,611. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $69.64 and a one year high of $130.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 5.72%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

Several brokerages have commented on EMN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $109.44 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $122.12.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 12,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $1,590,152.31. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,321,996.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lucian Boldea sold 14,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $1,751,956.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,179,818.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,461 shares of company stock worth $13,969,529. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

