Eaton (ETN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Eaton to post earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect Eaton to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ETN opened at $158.05 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.07. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $91.72 and a fifty-two week high of $158.69. The company has a market capitalization of $62.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

ETN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $164.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.65.

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $1,134,757.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $937,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,716.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,670. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

