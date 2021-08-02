Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.37

Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.37 and last traded at $14.37, with a volume of 166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.29.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.11.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.0477 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 6.5% during the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,321,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,197,000 after acquiring an additional 80,498 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 13.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 604.7% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 7.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 7,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:EVN)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.