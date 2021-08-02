EAU Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAUI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

EAU Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAUI) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the June 30th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.
EAUI stock remained flat at $$0.02 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,142. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02. EAU Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.10.
About EAU Technologies
