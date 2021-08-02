eBoost (EBST) Price Reaches $0.0397 on Exchanges

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Over the last week, eBoost has traded up 13.6% against the US dollar. One eBoost coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0397 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges. eBoost has a market capitalization of $3.97 million and $3,049.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get eBoost alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $140.46 or 0.00359751 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00007860 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000685 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003951 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About eBoost

eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for eBoost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eBoost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.