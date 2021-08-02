Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.01% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Echo Global Logistics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Shares of ECHO traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.93. 8,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,410. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.85 million, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.14. Echo Global Logistics has a 52 week low of $24.42 and a 52 week high of $37.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 13.45%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Echo Global Logistics will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 15,000 shares of Echo Global Logistics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,776,471.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew Wagner Ferguson sold 10,000 shares of Echo Global Logistics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $339,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,947.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,242,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $164,673,000 after purchasing an additional 135,945 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 19.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 759,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,870,000 after purchasing an additional 123,596 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 1.1% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 615,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,908,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 1.7% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 602,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,516,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 32.5% in the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 494,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,528,000 after purchasing an additional 121,256 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

