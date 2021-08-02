Ecofin US Renewables Infrastructure (LON:RNEW) to Issue Dividend of $0.01

Ecofin US Renewables Infrastructure (LON:RNEW) announced a dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:RNEW traded up GBX 0.01 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1 ($0.01). The company had a trading volume of 268 shares. Ecofin US Renewables Infrastructure has a one year low of GBX 0.97 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 1.04 ($0.01).

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Ecofin US Renewables Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecofin US Renewables Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.