Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) by 56.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 278,611 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ecopetrol by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Ecopetrol in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ecopetrol in the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Ecopetrol by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

NYSE:EC opened at $13.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.43. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.85.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05). Ecopetrol had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ecopetrol S.A. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecopetrol currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.08.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas; offshore exploration; energy supply services; specialized management services; and distribution of natural gas and LPG activities.

Featured Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.