Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Short Interest Down 14.7% in July

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,820,000 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the June 30th total of 5,650,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 989,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 27.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 9.0% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EC opened at $13.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.83. Ecopetrol has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $15.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.05). Ecopetrol had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ecopetrol will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.08.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas; offshore exploration; energy supply services; specialized management services; and distribution of natural gas and LPG activities.

