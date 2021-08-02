ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on August 9th (OTCMKTS:ENNVU)

ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities’ (OTCMKTS:ENNVU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, August 9th. ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities had issued 30,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 9th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of ENNVU stock opened at $10.07 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.04. ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $11.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities in the first quarter worth approximately $166,000.

ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Summit, New Jersey,

