Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Northern Trust Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 967.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 25,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 22,931 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 82,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 11,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $41.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Edgewell Personal Care has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.49. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12 and a beta of 1.00.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $519.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.26 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is 21.98%.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

