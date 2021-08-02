Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Shares Acquired by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 157.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,092 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.46% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $9,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EPC. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 554.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPC opened at $41.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12 and a beta of 1.00. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $46.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.49.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $519.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.26 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

EPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Edgewell Personal Care presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

