EDUCare (EKT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $628,862.00

EDUCare (CURRENCY:EKT) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Over the last week, EDUCare has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. One EDUCare coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. EDUCare has a total market cap of $3.61 million and approximately $628,862.00 worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00059893 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002684 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00014757 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.18 or 0.00820558 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005376 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00091111 BTC.

About EDUCare

EDUCare is a coin. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. EDUCare’s total supply is 724,297,908 coins. The official website for EDUCare is ekt8.io . EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EKT creates a new BlockChain underlying structure that splits Token and DApp , and aims for simplicity、iteration efficiency and security of the distributed application development. By integrating the Bancor Protocol into the public chain structure, the newly-issued pass will acquire stable circulation attributes, the developers only need to pay attention to the business logic of DApp, and everything else will be done by EKT public chain. “

