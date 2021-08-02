Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) – Analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report issued on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.53. William Blair also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ FY2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.76.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $112.27 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $70.92 and a 12-month high of $114.23. The company has a market capitalization of $69.79 billion, a PE ratio of 48.18, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 29.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,170,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,938,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,141 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,887,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,579,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,653 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,059,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,175,935,000 after purchasing an additional 478,113 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,076,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,093,709,000 after purchasing an additional 239,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,086,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249,102 shares in the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 35,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total value of $3,280,554.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,015 shares in the company, valued at $8,952,544.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $722,082.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 367,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,907,357.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,716 shares of company stock valued at $14,293,117 over the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

