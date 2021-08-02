Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Sells $1,702,950.00 in Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 15,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total transaction of $1,702,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

EW traded up $1.01 on Monday, reaching $113.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,255,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,611,458. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $70.92 and a 1 year high of $114.22. The company has a market cap of $70.42 billion, a PE ratio of 48.62, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.21.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. On average, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13,516.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,020,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $549,230,000 after acquiring an additional 375,597 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 107,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,769,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares during the period. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on EW. Evercore ISI raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

