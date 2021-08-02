Edwards Lifesciences Co. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Edwards Lifesciences in a report issued on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.56. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 29.69%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.76.

EW stock opened at $112.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.09. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $70.92 and a twelve month high of $114.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.86.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 440 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 35,829 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 26,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 3,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $841,568.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 379,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,838,530.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 35,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total value of $3,280,554.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,952,544.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,716 shares of company stock worth $14,293,117 in the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

