eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 675,707 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,020 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.18% of eGain worth $6,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EGAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in eGain by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,204,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,223,000 after buying an additional 435,539 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in eGain by 85.2% in the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 504,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,017,000 after buying an additional 232,099 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in eGain by 138.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after buying an additional 160,087 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in eGain in the first quarter worth $1,223,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in eGain in the first quarter worth $1,070,000. 52.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EGAN stock opened at $11.67 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.00. eGain Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.88. The company has a market capitalization of $362.93 million, a PE ratio of 53.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.29.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. eGain had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $19.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.64 million. Research analysts expect that eGain Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,400.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EGAN. Zacks Investment Research cut eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on eGain from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. eGain has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

