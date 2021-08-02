EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Shares Up 7.5%

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) shot up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.53 and last traded at $28.26. 19,517 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,565,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.30.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EH. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of EHang in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of EHang from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EHang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -114.83 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EH. UBS Group AG grew its stake in EHang by 39.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 10,675 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in EHang during the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Growth Interface Management LLC purchased a new position in EHang during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,524,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in EHang during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in EHang during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

About EHang

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, North America, East Asia, Europe, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

