Einsteinium (EMC2) Market Cap Hits $6.24 Million

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. During the last week, Einsteinium has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. One Einsteinium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0281 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Einsteinium has a total market cap of $6.24 million and approximately $47,974.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.90 or 0.00360799 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00007840 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000683 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Einsteinium Profile

EMC2 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,887,048 coins. Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Einsteinium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

