Electra Protocol (XEP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $40,451.00

Electra Protocol (CURRENCY:XEP) traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. During the last seven days, Electra Protocol has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Electra Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Electra Protocol has a market capitalization of $17.38 million and approximately $40,451.00 worth of Electra Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00060445 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002679 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00014769 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.57 or 0.00825817 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005435 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00091025 BTC.

Electra Protocol Coin Profile

XEP is a coin. Electra Protocol’s total supply is 17,764,656,765 coins and its circulating supply is 17,849,563,809 coins. The Reddit community for Electra Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/ElectraProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Electra Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ephelants360 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Registered in the U.S.A, ephelant360 is a Blockchain-based platform to create/develop film & tv production content. It provides users with a selection of screenplays, made by other ephelants360 users, where they can find the content to suit their film/tv production project. There is an available A.I. software analysis to assist users in finding the most suitable production content for each case. The XEP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that serves as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community. The XEP token can also be used to pay for subscriptions or to submit screenplays for A.I. analysis. “

Buying and Selling Electra Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electra Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electra Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

