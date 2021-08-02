Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) Price Reaches $0.0361 on Exchanges

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0361 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. Electric Vehicle Zone has a total market capitalization of $15.97 million and approximately $120,472.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00046798 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.30 or 0.00100690 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.75 or 0.00140254 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,136.45 or 1.00261075 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.06 or 0.00850685 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Electric Vehicle Zone Profile

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. Electric Vehicle Zone’s official message board is blog.naver.com/zin_life . The official website for Electric Vehicle Zone is www.evzlife.com

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Trading

