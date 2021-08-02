Electrify.Asia (ELEC) Reaches Market Cap of $482,287.98

Electrify.Asia (CURRENCY:ELEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. In the last seven days, Electrify.Asia has traded up 10.3% against the dollar. One Electrify.Asia coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Electrify.Asia has a total market capitalization of $482,287.98 and $21,576.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00057413 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002678 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00014800 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $319.84 or 0.00808350 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005424 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.18 or 0.00091449 BTC.

About Electrify.Asia

Electrify.Asia is a coin. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 coins and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 coins. Electrify.Asia’s official website is electrify.asia . The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia . Electrify.Asia’s official message board is medium.com/electrifyasia

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrify.Asia is an electricity marketplace for Asian territories, mainly the southwest region and is addressing the need for transparency and security in the consumption of energy. Electrify.Asia uses the blockchain and smart contracts to sell energy and has transacted more than 30GWh of electricity for commercial and industrial customers since March 2017 using their token ELEC. The ELEC token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum blockchain and is used within their marketplace to transact energy. “

Electrify.Asia Coin Trading

