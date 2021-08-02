Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:EOPSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:EOPSF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 468,000 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the June 30th total of 369,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EOPSF shares. lowered shares of Electro Optic Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Electro Optic Systems to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Electro Optic Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get Electro Optic Systems alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS EOPSF opened at $2.95 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.06. Electro Optic Systems has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $4.06.

Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of telescopes and dome enclosures, laser satellite tracking systems, microwave communications, and electro-optic fire control systems. It operates through Defense, Space, and Communication segments. The Defense segment develops, manufactures, and markets fire control, surveillance, and weapon systems to military customers.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Electro Optic Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electro Optic Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.