Electroneum Market Capitalization Achieves $150.19 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded up 1% against the dollar. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $150.19 million and approximately $330,309.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Electroneum alerts:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000043 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 424.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,886,397,276 coins. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.