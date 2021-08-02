Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) PT Raised to $174.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $165.00 to $174.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the game software company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.42.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $143.96 on Monday. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $110.15 and a 1-year high of $150.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Laura Miele sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $112,192.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,032 shares in the company, valued at $5,149,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 14,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total value of $2,094,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,837 shares of company stock valued at $18,243,474. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

