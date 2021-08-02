Electrovaya (OTCMKTS:EFLVF) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Shares of Electrovaya Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFLVF) were up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.88 and last traded at $0.86. Approximately 14,403 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 178,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.07.

About Electrovaya (OTCMKTS:EFLVF)

Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets lithium-ion advanced battery and battery systems in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides lithium-ion batteries to power materials handling electric vehicles, including fork-lifts and automated guided vehicles; and electric transportation applications; as well for electric stationary storage and other battery markets.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Electrovaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrovaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.