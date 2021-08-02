Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Short Interest Down 16.7% in July

Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,845,800 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the June 30th total of 3,414,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 121.1 days.

OTCMKTS ELEEF traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $11.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,329. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.42. Element Fleet Management has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $12.31.

ELEEF has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from $14.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities cut shares of Element Fleet Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.71.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

